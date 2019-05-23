

Two Windsor residents are facing several charges after an investigation involving the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) were active in the investigation on Wednesday.

An involved residence was identified that investigators believed was supplying illicit drugs to many users who frequent our downtown core.

Members of the DIGS Unit applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search the involved residence.

At about 7 p.m., officers attended the residence located in the 1000 block of Cataraqui Street and executed the search warrant.

A woman and man were arrested without incident in the area after they had been observed exiting the involved residence.

During the investigation officers seized a number of illicit drugs.

Officers also located stolen property in the rear yard of the involved residence.

Claudia Bowes, 29, from Windsor is charged with possession of a controlled substance - suspected methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - suspected hydromorphone x2, possession of a controlled substance - suspected codeine, possession of a controlled substance - suspected morphine and possession of stolen property valued over $5000 and breach of recognizance

Mitchell Larocque, 37, from Windsor is charged with possession of a controlled substance - suspected methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - suspected buprenorphine, possession of a controlled substance - suspected mdma, possession of a controlled substance - suspected hydromorphone x2, possession of a controlled substance - suspected codeine, possession of a controlled substance - suspected morphine, possession of stolen property valued over $5000, breach probation and facilitate breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.