WINDSOR, ONT. -- The provincial tourism minister revealed a major boost for Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod announced $500,000 for local tourism. She said $350,000 of that to go to marketing.

MacLeod joined Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac and CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island Gordon Orr were also on hand for Monday’s announcement.

It is part of the province’s support for the reopening of the tourism and hospitality sector during Stage 2 of the province’s Framework for Reopening.

Last week, TWEPI was awarded over $629,000 in funding through the Regional Relief and Recover Fund (RRRF), part of the $30 million issued by FedDev Ontario, administered by the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario.