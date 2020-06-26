WINDSOR, ONT. -- Local tourism will receive a boost toward marketing to help restart the industry.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island was awarded funding through the Regional Relief and Recover Fund (RRRF). It was announced Thursday the organization would receive $629,788.40, part of the $30 million issued by FedDev Ontario, administered by the Tourism Indsutry Association of Ontario.

"I want to thank Minister Mélanie Joly, our Hon. Member Irek Kusmierczyk, TIAO and FedDev Ontario for providing us core business funding, and allowing us to continue to market our tourism assets to a hyper-local market" Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island said in a news release. "This is the summer of the staycation, and these necessary and welcome funds will allow us to promote our tourism assets to the people of Windsor Essex in hopes they will support local."

The RRF was created to offer financial support to destination marketing organizations (DMOs) across southern Ontario that have experienced a financial blow since the COVId-19 pandemic. DMOs help to drive visitors back into local communities to help generate new revenues for tourism departments.

“Tourism is a key driver of our regional economy in Windsor-Essex, and this timely funding from our federal government allows organizations like Tourism Windsor Essex to help our tourism sector and the many businesses that depend on it recover from COVID-19 and stand strong in our region” said Irek Kusmierczyk, Windsor-Tecumseh MP.

Tourism Windsor Essex said it is looking forward to “working collaboratively within a united visitor industry,” and will aim to help the hospitality sector bounce back as they start to re-open.