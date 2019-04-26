

CTV Windsor





Hundreds of students across Windsor-Essex are getting a lesson on impaired driving.

The Mothers Against Drunk Driving bus has been visiting several schools in the region this week, teaching students from Grades 4 to 6 about the impact of driving impaired by alcohol or drugs.

In the bus, students watch a presentation on a large projector screen, interact on tablets and wear virtual reality goggles.

Kole Pawluk is a Grade 6 student at H.J Lassaline in Forest Glade.

Pawluk tells CTV News the bus was an eye opening experience. He hopes adults get the message to not get behind the wheel of a vehicle after a few alcoholic drinks or smoking marijuana.

“There’s a lot of people that are doing drugs and alcohol and are choosing to drive while they're impaired,” says Pawluk. “I feel we need to stop that because it's taking many people's families lives away from their family.”

MADD says it wants to reach young people so that the message stays with them when they grow older.

Windsor-Essex community leader Chaouki Hamka says their statistics show 14 per cent of Grade 6 students as young as 11 years of age have tried alcohol and drugs.

Teachers are also given educational materials after the MADD bus leaves to follow up with students.