Windsor-Essex students and staff mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Students and staff across Windsor and Essex County commemorated the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday.

The federal statutory holiday, also known as Orange Shirt Day, was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.

Schools held special events to mark the day and encouraged everyone to wear orange shirts in the spirit of reconciliation and hope for generations to come.

“We cannot change the past,” said Greater-Essex County District School Board Director of Education Erin Kelly. “Our obligation is to honestly acknowledge history and be accountable – accepting those things that were undeniably wrong and doing our best to atone for mistakes - even if we were not personally or directly responsible.”