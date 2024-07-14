Windsor-Essex Soapbox Derby Association wants to include races for adults
After two years of organizing soapbox races for kids, the Windsor-Essex Soapbox Derby Association is ramping up efforts to host soapbox races for adults.
Scott Windram, who founded the non-profit organization in 2022, said soapbox racing gained popularity in the early 1950s but declined in interest in the early 2000s.
"Our goal is to bring this back, work with kids in STEM, and just have fun," said Windram, during the soapbox derby races at the Belle River Sunsplash festival on Sunday.
Scott Windram founded the Windsor-Essex Soapbox Derby Association in 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
"We're definitely getting them off the computers, out of the house, and into the garage where they are working with their hands."
Each race organized by the Windsor-Essex Soapbox Derby Association attracts about 15 to 20 participants between the ages of five and 16.
"Our daily races start with practice and qualifying races. We take a short break for lunch, then commence with racing and hold award ceremonies afterward," said Windham.
"We're actually working on a framework to bring adult racing into this as well. For a lot of us who have kids racing, we have built our own cars — myself included."
While some participants bring soapbox cars they have made at home, others can purchase a car kit from WESDA "where they just assemble them if their parents are not as handy."
"But we find a lot of people are finding them on Kijiji or Facebook Marketplace," said Windram.
Lacey Keith attended Sunday's races at the Belle River Sunsplash with her family. She said the first WESDA race they attended was in Harrow back in June 2023.
"My dad built a car out of plywood and loose stuff he found. We raced, and the kids loved it," said Keith, who has two sons and a daughter. "Two weeks later, he built another car, and both my boys have been racing here for the last year."
Soapbox derby cars are shown during a racing event at the Belle River Sunsplash festival on July 14, 2024 (Source: Belle River Sunsplash Festival)
While Keith's father handles the design work, her two sons help assemble the soapbox cars.
"Every race, my dad tweaks each car. He'll add weight, change the wheels, get new tires, or add extra air to them. He's made them more aerodynamic over the last year by adding extra panels to the side," said Keith.
"My kids have Mario and Luigi cars, and my daughter wants a Princess Peach cart. So, next year, we'll make her one."
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING FBI investigating Trump rally attack as potential act of domestic terrorism
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING What we know about the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says he spoke with Trump after shooting, condemned political violence
The Prime Minister's office says Justin Trudeau spoke this afternoon with former president Donald Trump in the wake of a deadly shooting at one of his campaign rallies on Saturday.
DEVELOPING What we know about the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
UBC investigating professor’s social media post following Trump assassination attempt
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.
Biden warns of election-year rhetoric, saying 'it's time to cool it down'
U.S. President Joe Biden warned Sunday of the risks of political violence in the U.S. after Saturday’s attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump, saying, 'It's time to cool it down.'
What an ex-FBI agent noticed in the aftermath of Donald Trump rally shooting
An apparent assassination attempt has many questioning how a shooting that wounded former U.S. president Donald Trump was even possible.
LCBO reverses plan to open select stores on Friday as strike continues
The LCBO has reversed its plan to open select stores on Friday as retail workers continue to strike across the province, according to a statement from the Crown corporation on Sunday.
Obituary Shannen Doherty, '90210' actress, dies at 53, People magazine reports
American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210,' has died at age 53 following a years-long battle with cancer.
Read the letter from Melania Trump responding to attempted assassination of Donald Trump
Former first lady Melania Trump issued her first public response since her husband, former President Donald Trump, was injured in a shooting at one of his rallies on Saturday.
Spain beats England 2-1 to win record fourth European Championship title
Spain is the king of European soccer for a record fourth time. For England, it's another agonizing near-miss in the team's decades-long tale of underachievement.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Emergency services searching for two people after report of boaters in distress on Grand River
Emergency services are searching for two people who may have been in distress on the Grand River in Kitchener.
-
Thousands of people hit the water for Pottahawk weekend on Lake Erie
The warm July weather drove boaters out for the annual Pottahawk weekend.
-
Motorcyclist dies in Woolwich Township crash involving tractor
A motorcyclist has died after a serious collision in Woolwich Township.
London
-
Recovery mission underway in Port Stanley after 14 year old goes missing in Lake Erie
A volunteer human chain was walking the water’s edge in Port Stanley, Ont. Sunday in search of a boy went missing in Lake Erie. Around 2:30 p.m. OPP and Central Elgin Fire were dispatched to the main beach after a 14 year old entered the water and did not resurface.
-
Rock the Park overcomes pitfalls to draw record crowds in 20th year
From a late headliner cancellation, to near record rainfall, organizers of the 20th edition of Rock the Park (RTP) say they are “proud of their team.” The festival at Harris Park in downtown London, Ont. drew a record 44,000 people over the four days.
-
Urgent care department in London shuts its doors due to reported 'mechanical issues'
St. Joseph’s Health Care London said that the issue required the closure of its doors earlier than expected.
Barrie
-
Senior murdered in Barrie, investigation ongoing
A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch ended for Simcoe County
A severe thunderstorm watch has ended for parts of Simcoe County
-
Ribfest returned to Innisfil this weekend
Thousands of people were in Innisfil this weekend as the annual Ribfest event made a return.
Northern Ontario
-
Payments from $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement may be delayed
The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund is advising that the distribution of the multi-billion dollar treaty annuities settlement for past compensation may be “affected” by a pair of outstanding legal matters.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING What we know about the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
-
Trudeau says he spoke with Trump after shooting, condemned political violence
The Prime Minister's office says Justin Trudeau spoke this afternoon with former president Donald Trump in the wake of a deadly shooting at one of his campaign rallies on Saturday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
ATV driver flees provincial police in Elliot Lake
The driver of an ATV fled the area when police tried to stop them in the early morning last week.
-
Payments from $10B Robinson Huron Treaty settlement may be delayed
The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund is advising that the distribution of the multi-billion dollar treaty annuities settlement for past compensation may be “affected” by a pair of outstanding legal matters.
-
Northern Ontario distilleries, breweries see products fly off the shelf
Northern Ontario distilleries and breweries have been busy keeping up with increased demand for their product since the LCBO strike began on July 5.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Bluesfest wraps up Sunday night
Ottawa Bluesfest is wrapping up Sunday night with headliner Nas taking to the main RBC stage at 9:30 p.m.
-
Euro 2024 watch parties buzzing in Ottawa
From living rooms to pubs to TD Place Stadium, thousands of people in the nation’s capital took in the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England.
-
'We're getting stronger every day here': Reaction from rural communities as LCBO strike reaches 10th day
For the 10th day in a row, all Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) retail stores in the province were closed as negotiations between the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) and the provincial government reached a standstill earlier this month.
Toronto
-
LCBO reverses plan to open select stores on Friday as strike continues
The LCBO has reversed its plan to open select stores on Friday as retail workers continue to strike across the province, according to a statement from the Crown corporation on Sunday.
-
Man charged with 1st-degree murder after 2 people fatally shot in Oshawa
A 30-year-old man from Oshawa is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a man and a woman were fatally shot in that city on Saturday afternoon.
-
2 arrested, 1 outstanding after victims' social assistance funds stolen: police
Two people have been arrested and one is outstanding after victims' social assistance funds were allegedly stolen in downtown Toronto late last month, say police.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING FBI investigating Trump rally attack as potential act of domestic terrorism
On the heels of an attempt to kill him, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Sunday for unity and resilience as shocked leaders across the political divide recoiled from the shooting that left him wounded but 'fine.'
-
4 years later, planned social housing building in Parc-Ex in disrepair and empty
Four years ago, the City of Montreal promised a new social housing project in a neighbourhood that desperately needs it, but today, that Parc-Extension building sits empty and in disrepair.
-
Montreal garden tour stop the home of Quebec's first same sex civil union
The Pointe-Claire Horticultural Society is celebrating its 90th anniversary, and members toured five gardens to mark the occasion. They also visited the home of a Theo Wouters, who for the first year has had to garden without the love of his life: Roger Thibault.
Winnipeg
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters ordered to dismantle U of M encampment
The University of Manitoba has asked pro-Palestinian protesters to take down their encampment by Monday morning, or face legal action.
-
Here's when Winnipeg will start spraying for mosquitoes
Some Winnipeg residents are being asked to stay inside and close their windows overnight as the city prepares to start fogging for mosquitoes.
-
Wild bird captured in Winnipeg City Hall stairwell
A wild bird found its way into a Winnipeg City Hall stairwell Saturday, before it was safely rescued and removed by animal service crews.
Edmonton
-
2 critically injured in apartment fire in northeast Edmonton: EFRS
Two people are in hospital in critical condition after an apartment fire in northeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
What you need to know to stay safe outdoors in twister season
With Alberta currently in the peak of tornado season, here is what you need to know if you're camping and caught in a severe storm.
-
'These kids can do it too': Local NFL player comes home to help next generation on the gridiron
Local NFL player Chuba Hubbard was in Sherwood Park on Sunday to hold a free football camp for kids.
Calgary
-
Man dies after being found injured in southeast Calgary alley
A man is dead after he was found injured in a southeast Calgary alley on Sunday.
-
Water consumption dips again Saturday as city considers turning up the flow
Water consumption dropped again Saturday in Calgary as city officials consider turning up the flow in coming days.
-
Another horse euthanized after suffering fracture during chuckwagon races at Calgary Stampede
A horse was euthanized after suffering an injury during the chuckwagon races Saturday night at the Calgary Stampede.
Regina
-
Water-related death reported on Waskesiu Lake: RCMP
A man is dead following a water-related incident at Waskesiu Lake, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
No injuries after garage fire in Regina
No one was harmed after a garage fire broke out in east Regina Sunday morning.
-
B.C. Lions snap Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with 35-20 victory
The B.C. Lions snapped the Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with a 35-20 victory on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
UBC investigating professor’s social media post following Trump assassination attempt
The University of British Columbia is investigating a now-deleted social media post from one of its faculty members that appeared to be wishing an assassination attempt on Donald Trump had been successful.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Spanish fans celebrate on The Drive following Euro Cup win over England
Soccer fans packed bars up and down Commercial Drive Sunday afternoon to watch England play Spain in the championship match of Euro 2024. The Spaniards bested the Brits 2-1 on the strength of a late goal by Mikel Oyarzabal in the 86th minute.
Vancouver Island
-
'Stupidity': B.C. mayor sounds off after fireworks cause brush fire
A brush fire caused by youths setting off fireworks at a popular park in Nanaimo, B.C., the day the ban took effect has the city's mayor on edge about the province's vulnerability to wildfires as the season heats up.
-
Restaurants increasingly welcoming dogs with pawgaritas, barkuterie boards
At Okini Restaurant and Bar in Vancouver, co-owners Steph Wan and Kevin Lin craft gorgeous plates of AAA steak served with duck fat potatoes and broccolini, and golden eagle sablefish doused in a fuji apple broth and adorned with zucchini.
-
First responders can't go to Victoria neighbourhood without police, chief says
A recent attack on a Victoria paramedic and the subsequent threats against cops who were called in to help mark the latest incidents of violence against local first responders, the city's police chief said in announcing emergency personnel would no longer respond to calls from a specific neighbourhood without police backup.
Atlantic
-
3 dead after single-vehicle collision in Sheffield, N.B.
A single-vehicle crash in Sheffield, N.B., has left three people dead on Sunday.
-
One dead, 3 injured after cottage fire in Cavendish, P.E.I.
Police are investigating after a fire at a cottage in Cavendish led to the death of one person, and left three others injured.
-
'Those two guys are just heroes in my book': men save Pointe-du-Chene Wharf from further damage after fire
One man was sent to hospital following a fire on a boat at the marina on the Pointe-du-Chene Wharf early Sunday afternoon.
N.L.
-
Premier says weather co-operating as firefighters attack Labrador City blaze
A change in wind direction, cooler temperatures and possible precipitation made for favourable conditions for attacking the wildfire threatening Labrador City, the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador said Sunday.
-
Fire that forced evacuation of Labrador City was nearly out -- but then it exploded
The fire that forced thousands out of their homes in Labrador City Friday night was gently smoldering and under control this week, but a sudden change in conditions caused it to explode into 'an extremely aggressive inferno.'
-
Canada is building new National Urban Parks. What are they?
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.