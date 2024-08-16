Driver under nation-wide ban charged in connection to hit and run: Police

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has charged a man with multiple offences following a hit and run in Amherstburg.

Police said on Wednesday morning, just after 11 a.m., they responded to the collision in the 9400 block of Malden Road.

When officers arrived, two vehicles were found with significant damage.

“It was determined that an eastbound pickup truck had veered into westbound traffic and collided with two vehicles,” police said in a post on X.

“Despite losing a front tire in the collision, the truck continued westbound.”

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The driver who allegedly fled was found and arrested at Middle Side Road and 2nd Concession Road North.

A 51-year-old driver is now facing multiple charges including: Failing to stop after an accident, operation of a vehicle while prohibited, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, excessive blood alcohol concentration, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a release order.

The WPS said the accused was issued a Canada-wide driving ban in May.

In July, it added he was placed on conditions to stay in his home at all times as a result of several charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, choking, uttering threats, possession of a scheduled substance and failure to comply with a release order.