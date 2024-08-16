WINDSOR
Windsor

    • County Road 2, Belle River, closed due to collision

    County Road 2 in Belle River is closed between St. Clair Road and County Road 31 following a collision.

    OPP Communications West Region confirmed on X that officers are on scene.

    Updates to come as they are provided.

