WINDSOR, ONT. -- A non-profit program offers peace of mind to caregivers of wandering or bolting loved ones by using technology and the help of law enforcement to better locate them.

Windsor-Essex Project Lifesaver assists and responds to the challenges to caregivers of finding those who may suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia, autism or other special needs requirements.

Clients registered with the organization wear a personalized bracelet with a one-ounce battery operated radio wrist transmitter that gives off a unique automatic tracking signal once every second, all hours of the day.

If a loved one goes missing who suffers from Alzheimer's, Dementia, Autism or other special needs it's a stressful time. Consider Windsor-Essex Project Lifesaver for added peace of mind.



For more info please visit: https://t.co/5sl4Cn3caj



Project Lifesaver saves lives!

“Project Lifesaver saves lives and further serves the community by significantly reducing the need for extensive search and rescue operations that are often extremely costly in human and financial terms,” a news release from the organization said.

Law enforcement agencies are equipped and trained by Project Lifesaver in an active response system to help with the issue of wandering patients before they fall victim to the elements or accidents.

Project Lifesaver believes the radio frequency tracking equipment used by trained public safety personnel is one of the most reliable and effective technology available to find loved ones who take off.