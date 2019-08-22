

Windsor police say an elderly woman was robbed of her bank card by a man using distraction tecniques outside a business on Dougall Road.

The Financial Crimes Unit is investigating the theft that took place on Aug. 20 at 12 p.m.

Police say an elderly victim attended a business located in the 3100 block of Dougall Road. After leaving the business, the victim was approached by the male suspect while seated in her vehicle and said that she had dropped money.

The suspect reached into the car to give the victim the money, and it is believed at this time, he was able to gain access to a bank card.

The victim later noticed her bank card missing and reported it to her banking institution. It was determined that a quantity of money was fraudulently withdrawn from her account.

The victim reported the incident and the Financial Crimes Unit is actively investigating and seeking any information in relation to this case.

The suspect is described as a male white in his 50's, medium build with a large belly, salt and pepper hair, a short salt and pepper beard, wearing dark sunglasses, a flat cap style hat, a grey t-shirt with a jean shirt worn over-top, and grey or blue pants.

The Financial Crimes Unit would like to remind the public to be aware of your surroundings and always protect your PIN numbers when conducting transactions or using a bank machine.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of similar occurrences in the area are encouraged to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.