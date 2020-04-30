WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are warning drivers that “roads are not racetracks” now that there is less traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An officer with the traffic unit says a vehicle was clocked driving 138 kilometres per hour in a posted 90km/hr zone on Middle Line, just outside of Valetta on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Tilbury man, who had his young daughter in the car with him and another passenger, was charged with speeding.

About an hour later, the officer says a vehicle on Wheatley Road was going 132km/hr in a posted 80km/hr zone.

The 30-year-old Leamington man was charged with stunt driving.

His driver’s license has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days as per the Vehicle Impoundment Program. He will be required to attend Provincial Offences Court on July 29, 2020.