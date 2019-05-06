

The average price of homes sold in Windsor-Essex is up substantially.

According to the Windsor-Essex Association of Realtors -- the average sale price is $354,125.

That is up by nearly $50,000 compared to April 2018, when the average sale price was $306,288.

A total of 599 homes sold in April, and the most popular style sold were bungalows.

There were also more homes on the market.

There were 945 homes listed for sale in April, up 19 per cent over the same month last year.