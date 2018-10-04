

CTV Windsor





The average home sales price in Windsor-Essex is up $46,453 this September compared to the same month last year.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors report says the average aales price for September 2018 was $301,966. The average sales price for September 2017 was $255,513.

The Total of Monthly Listings was 707, up 7.12 per cent with 660 in September 2017. At the time of the report there were 1,095 available Listings.

The association says 456 properties were sold in September 2018. That’s down 5.39 per cent compared to September 2017, with 482 properties sold.

The most popular style of homes sold this month was bungalow, with 86, followed by 79 two-story homes.