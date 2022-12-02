Windsor-Essex home sales drop 50%, average price down 10%

Half as many homes sold in Windsor-Essex in November, compared to the same month a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Realtors Association.

WECAR says home sales down 50.96 per cent across the Windsor Essex region in November, 2022. Housing sales in Windsor-Essex in November 2022. (Source: WECAR)

There were 331 houses sold in the region in November, compared to 675 a year ago.

The average home sales price also fell 9.94 per cent to $511,275 in November. It was $567,708 in November, 2021.

The average monthly prices have dropped about $212,000, from the peak price this year of $723,739 in March.

The market activity for November was down 17.5 per cent, but the year-to-date market activity is up 12.2 per cent.

The number of available listings in Windsor-Essex at the time of the WECAR November report is 1,274.