Coat drive-thru aims to clothe those in need for the cold season
The Drive Magazine and Canadian Tire in Windsor have partnered to help those in need deal with the elements.
With autumn here and colder temperatures on the way, the two organizations are encouraging the public to donate new and used coats in all sizes for children and adults.
The drive-thru collection locations are the Canadian Tire stores on 4150 Walker Rd., 8508 Tecumseh Rd. E. and 2650 Tecumseh Rd. W. locations.
Hats, gloves, boots and scarves are also in need - so too non-perishable food items, and new toys for youngsters.
The collection initiative runs until the end of the month.
Drive-Thru Coat Drive kicked off Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Canadian Tire on Walker Road in Windsor. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Mackenzie Cojocar is an administrative assistant at The Drive Magazine. Cojocar was on site for the kick-off of the drive-thru at the Canadian Tire location at 4150 Walker Rd. Friday afternoon.
“Especially with how cold it gets here in Windsor - I know I go without my jacket even standing right here,” said Cojocar. “I'm cold. So, anything we can do to help by bringing coats, hats, toys, anything is super helpful to everyone.”
The campaign is in support of The Soup Shack in Windsor, an organization that provides meals and clothing persons in need in our community.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. election campaign ends with downpours, handshakes, tough questions
A whirlwind 28-day campaign has now ended, undoubtedly going down in history one of the most unusual election campaigns British Columbians have ever seen.
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
Suspect in custody after standoff in Alberta city that saw shots fired at officers
One person is in custody after a standoff in Camrose, Alta. that lasted nearly 18 hours.
Sydney Sweeney says she's been 'immersed in training' for new role unlike anything she's done before
Sydney Sweeney is tapping into the ring as she prepares for a new film role that will stand out as compared to her previous body of work.
Israeli footage showing the last minutes of Hamas leader's life sets off a debate over his legacy
The world’s final glimpse of Hamas' leader was rough and raw, showing him wounded and cornered as he sat in a bombed-out Palestinian home and faced down the Israeli drone filming him, hurling a stick at it.
Stanford psychologist behind the controversial 'Stanford Prison Experiment' dies at 91
Philip G. Zimbardo, the psychologist behind the controversial 'Stanford Prison Experiment' that was intended to examine the psychological experiences of imprisonment, has died. He was 91.
Where to watch B.C. election results on Saturday
CTV News Vancouver will have special coverage of B.C.’s 43rd general election on Saturday evening, with live results and analysis.
Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
Guelph, Ont. toddler finally gets desperately needed live liver transplant
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
-
Forensic pathologist testifies at second-degree murder trial of Erick Buhr
Viola Erb died as a result of “external neck compression and blunt force head trauma,” the forensic pathologist who conducted her autopsy told court on Friday.
London
-
CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
Above seasonal temperatures expected throughout your weekend
You can look forward to an absolutely stellar weekend outdoors, with a high pressure ridge holding in the upper atmosphere, bringing above seasonal temperatures.
-
Ontario mayors ask for mental-health law reviews in wake of opioid, encampment crisis
Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted to drugs and live on the streets.
Barrie
-
Barrie's photo radar cameras have moved: Here's where you'll find them
The City of Barrie relocated its two automated speed enforcement cameras to help deter motorists from poor driving behaviours in school zones.
-
Victim's family addresses driver guilty of fatal crash with emotional statements
A man found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in 2021 heard from the victim’s family in a Barrie courtroom on Friday ahead of his sentencing.
-
Local legion sounds alarm for volunteers ahead of poppy campaign
The national poppy campaign is set to launch later this month and local legions in Simcoe County are imploring the public to help make it a successful year.
Northern Ontario
-
Selling bait illegally nets northern Ont. man $15K in fines
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
-
Sudbury police investigate serious downtown assault
Greater Sudbury Police are looking for witnesses and video of an assault that took place late Thursday evening or early Friday morning at the intersection of Cedar and Young streets downtown.
-
Scientists pinpoint the origins of humanity's love of carbs
The origin of modern humans' long-standing love affair with carbs may predate our existence as a species, according to a new study.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Selling bait illegally nets northern Ont. man $15K in fines
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
-
Sault police investigating motor vehicle crash involving a cyclist
Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service’s traffic unit are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred earlier this week.
-
Ontario's top court orders new hearing for youth-led climate case
Ontario's top court breathed new life into a Charter challenge of the provincial government's emissions target on Thursday, a decision heralded as a major victory for the group of young people -- including 17-year-old Sophia Mathur from Greater Sudbury -- who brought the case and others looking to hold governments to account on climate change.
Ottawa
-
Lost person, 2 dogs safely located by OPP in eastern Ontario forest
A person and their two dogs were safely located by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after becoming lost in a forest in eastern Ontario Friday afternoon.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
-
There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween
If you're heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice and other goodies rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
Toronto
-
One dead, three to hospital following Brampton quadruple shooting: PRP
One woman is dead and three other people are in the hospital following a quadruple shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.
-
‘A battle for safety’: Toronto considering new bike lane on dangerous west-end road as province looks to limit them
City staff’s recommendation that a new bike lane be installed along a collision-prone stretch of Parkside Drive could potentially set up a battle with the province, as it moves to place new restrictions on the ability of municipalities to remove lanes of traffic for that purpose.
-
Dozens of road closures in Toronto this weekend to make way for waterfront marathon
The TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon will have thousands of runners from across the country on the city’s streets this weekend, and with them, a series of road closures.
Montreal
-
Woman, 40, dies after being hit by pick-up truck on Cremazie Boulevard
Montreal police say a 40-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Friday afternoon.
-
Man, woman charged in extortion cases targeting Montreal restaurants
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
-
SAQ launches surprise Friday afternoon strike; 10 Montreal locations remain open
If you were hoping to buy a bottle of Pinot Grigio to kick off the weekend in Quebec, you're not going to be happy.
Winnipeg
-
'It can bring me anywhere': Manitoba athletes learn lifelong lessons while on Australia trip for a taekwondo tournament
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
-
Manitoba health-care support workers ratify new deal
Health-care support workers in Manitoba have officially ratified a new deal agreed to earlier this month.
-
'Very shocked': Recently released mink caught in snare trap, Manitoba animal rescue says
An animal rescue group in Manitoba is warning the public after an animal it recently released into the wild was caught in an illegal trap.
Edmonton
-
'This is a huge mistake': Bill 20 rules on local political parties revealed
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded – and they don't like what they see.
-
Suspect in custody after standoff in Alberta city that saw shots fired at officers
One person is in custody after a standoff in Camrose, Alta. that lasted nearly 18 hours.
-
Arenas are booked solid, forcing people to travel far for ice time
Ice time is at a premium in Edmonton between hockey, figure skating, ringette and other ice sports and the shortage is causing problems.
Calgary
-
Shooting in northeast Calgary leaves 1 person dead
A person is dead following a shooting in northeast Calgary on Friday evening. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m., at a home in the 200 block of Homestead Drive N.E.
-
'Speechless': Community comes together to support family with terminally ill child
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
-
'Kiss of death to local representation': Calgary mayor reacts to Bill 20
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she's worried new provincial legislation will bring more big money — and less leadership — to municipal elections.
Regina
-
Concerns roll in on Sask. Party's proposed change room policy, Scott Moe defends plan
Concerns surrounding Saskatchewan Party Leader’s Scott Moe’s proposed change room policy continue to roll in.
-
SaskPower receives largest workplace fine in province's history for 2020 deaths of employees in Weyburn
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
-
Sask. man dies in highway collision between semi and SUV near Chamberlain
A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. rock singer spends free time as a typewriter mechanic
The story behind Brendan Raftery’s garage being filled with typewriters begins at the back of it.
-
B.C. election campaign ends with downpours, handshakes, tough questions
A whirlwind 28-day campaign has now ended, undoubtedly going down in history one of the most unusual election campaigns British Columbians have ever seen.
-
Unique 3-wheel electric bike stolen from child with special needs in East Vancouver
An East Vancouver mom is asking for help to find a unique and expensive bike that her son with special needs used, until it was stolen from her backyard.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. rock singer spends free time as a typewriter mechanic
The story behind Brendan Raftery’s garage being filled with typewriters begins at the back of it.
-
B.C. election campaign ends with downpours, handshakes, tough questions
A whirlwind 28-day campaign has now ended, undoubtedly going down in history one of the most unusual election campaigns British Columbians have ever seen.
-
'It's pretty spectacular': B.C. man honoured 80 years after uncle's plane shot down in Belgium
For a civilian, it was an extremely rare occurrence. Jay Hammond has never flown a plane, but on Friday he received a pair of pilot wings at a ceremony in North Saanich.
Atlantic
-
Municipal elections held across Nova Scotia Saturday
Nova Scotians will head to the polls Saturday as municipal elections are held across the province.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
'It’s in my life blood': N.S. play explores mental health struggles of fishing communities
A new theatrical production in Nova Scotia explores the stresses on fishing communities.
N.L.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
-
Algae and a prayer: N.L. town studying whether seaweed can help offset massive water treatment bill
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.