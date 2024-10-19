Coat drive-thru aims to clothe those in need for the cold season

The Drive Magazine and Canadian Tire in Windsor have partnered to help those in need deal with the elements.

With autumn here and colder temperatures on the way, the two organizations are encouraging the public to donate new and used coats in all sizes for children and adults.

The drive-thru collection locations are the Canadian Tire stores on 4150 Walker Rd., 8508 Tecumseh Rd. E. and 2650 Tecumseh Rd. W. locations.

Hats, gloves, boots and scarves are also in need - so too non-perishable food items, and new toys for youngsters.

The collection initiative runs until the end of the month.

Drive-Thru Coat Drive kicked off Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Canadian Tire on Walker Road in Windsor. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Mackenzie Cojocar is an administrative assistant at The Drive Magazine. Cojocar was on site for the kick-off of the drive-thru at the Canadian Tire location at 4150 Walker Rd. Friday afternoon.

“Especially with how cold it gets here in Windsor - I know I go without my jacket even standing right here,” said Cojocar. “I'm cold. So, anything we can do to help by bringing coats, hats, toys, anything is super helpful to everyone.”

The campaign is in support of The Soup Shack in Windsor, an organization that provides meals and clothing persons in need in our community.