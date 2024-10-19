WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Sexual assault suspect charged with violating bail conditions: WPS

    Windsor Police
    Share

    A man accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement has been arrested by Windsor police for violating his bail conditions.

    Last week, 33-year-old Michael Peltier was released on bail while facing multiple criminal charges, including sexual assault by choking, forcible confinement, obstructing justice, and uttering threats to cause bodily harm (x 2).

    According to police, his bail conditions included house arrest.

    Windsor bail compliance officers launched an investigation and learned that the suspect was breaching the conditions of his release order.

    On Oct. 17, Peltier was arrested at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg.

    He has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with his release order.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election

    The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News