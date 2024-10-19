Sexual assault suspect charged with violating bail conditions: WPS

A man accused of sexual assault and forcible confinement has been arrested by Windsor police for violating his bail conditions.

Last week, 33-year-old Michael Peltier was released on bail while facing multiple criminal charges, including sexual assault by choking, forcible confinement, obstructing justice, and uttering threats to cause bodily harm (x 2).

According to police, his bail conditions included house arrest.

Windsor bail compliance officers launched an investigation and learned that the suspect was breaching the conditions of his release order.

On Oct. 17, Peltier was arrested at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg.

He has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with his release order.