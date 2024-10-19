As Breast Cancer Awareness Month marks season end for Wonder Broads, racers say early detection is key

As the Wonder Broads in Windsor conclude another season of bringing breast cancer survivors together through the sport of dragon boat racing, team members are reflecting on the impact of their journey.

The Wonder Broads, based in Windsor, is a dragon boat racing team made up of breast cancer survivors.

Founded in 2003 to provide support and raise awareness for breast cancer, the team offers survivors a chance to engage in physical activity, build camaraderie and demonstrate strength through their participation in the sport.

"Earlier this month, we held a flower ceremony at the sandbar for three members we lost this year. Today, we're celebrating them and focusing on health, strength, and fitness," said assistant coach Peggy Hurley.

She added one of the three women raced for the Wonder Broads earlier this year. All had gone into remission before their cancer returned.

"Losing a paddler is heartbreaking. There's the thrill of paddling and the agony of loss, but we move forward as a team," Hurley added.

The Wonder Broads wrapped up their boating season Saturday at River Canard in LaSalle with cooler weather approaching, bringing an end to their time on the water until next spring.

Lynn Chappell, a founding member, said she was diagnosed with breast cancer at 52 years of age.

"Like many people, I had no symptoms. I was actually working in the breast cancer field at the time, so it was quite a shock," Chappell said. "The Wonder Broads formed shortly after my diagnosis. It was truly lifesaving for me."

Chappell has seen significant advances in early detection. Women now have access to mammograms at a much younger age than when she first entered the field.

"It's important to remember that if cancer is there, ignoring it won’t make it go away," Chappell said, stressing that early and frequent screening is essential.

"Science has shown that diagnosing younger women can reduce mortality rates," she added.

Dragon boating has gained popularity among breast cancer survivor groups, as it aids physical recovery — particularly upper body strength — and emotional healing after treatment.

The Wonder Broads also compete internationally, raising funds and awareness for breast cancer research and support programs.

"October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and we're always out raising awareness. If anyone has a breast cancer diagnosis, we welcome them to join us," Hurley said. "We train indoors during the winter, and in the spring, we'll be back on the water. We encourage people to be a part of what we do."

Hurley was diagnosed with breast cancer three decades ago at 31.

"It just shows that breast cancer doesn’t discriminate. I’m blessed and grateful to be here today, sharing this journey with such an incredible group, with courage, camaraderie and commitment," said Hurley.

When asked what Breast Cancer Awareness Month means to her, Chappell said, "It means that every eligible woman should go out and get a mammogram."

"Breast cancer isn’t fun, and it’s scary. But when you come out of it, you realize you have to rebuild your life," she said. "Dragon boating helps with that. It gives you strength, competition, and the thrill of racing. There’s nothing like pulling ahead of the boat next to you. It’s an experience that's hard to put into words."