Windsor-Essex expected to see provincial funding boost to tackle homelessness

Windsor-Essex is expecting a substantial funding increase to support homelessness prevention programs in the region.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie said the province’s Homelessness Prevention and Indigenous Supporting Housing Programs will see an additional $202 million annually — assuming the already-tabled provincial budget is passed.

Province-wide investment will total nearly $700 million, including $16.7 million for Windsor-Essex. That’s 34 per cent more than the region was allocated in its 2022-2023 funding envelope.

The Homelessness Prevention Program is delivered by the City of Windsor on behalf of the entire county.

The $16.7 million will be shared between the city and county, according to Dowie.

“Once the budget passes, the funds will start to flow to providers across Ontario like the City of Windsor, and with no moment to waste, because we know these funds are very much needed in our community and across our region,” said Dowie.

According to Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald, homelessness tends to be less visible in rural areas but is “no less devastating” to those affected.

“That is why Essex County is pursuing innovating solutions, like our Homelessness Hub in Leamington, which we hope will help is and our partners more effectively address this issue.”