WINDSOR, ONT. -- The provincial government has announced Windsor-Essex is excluded from Stage 3 of reopening as Toronto and Peel move forward.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was expected to make the announcement at 1 p.m. at Queen's Park, but the province issued a news release Wednesday morning.

The statement from the premier’s office said the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit region will remain in Stage 2.

“Ontario will continue to monitor local trends of key public health indicators in the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit region and move it into Stage 3 when it is safe to do so,” said the statement.

Government officials say they continue to address the needs of the region, in partnership with other levels of government, through measures such as on-farm testing, the deployment of mobile testing units and the adoption of new public health guidance for positive asymptomatic workers for all workplaces.

“While public health trends across the province are positive, we continue to closely monitor Windsor-Essex so that we can move the community into Stage 3 when the time is right,” said Minister of Health Christine Elliott. “No matter which stage a region is in, everyone needs to continue to follow public health advice to protect themselves, their families and community."

Businesses that are unable to open or resume full activities due to Stage 3 restrictions, or businesses that have ideas to safely amend Stage 3 restrictions or requirements, can visit Ontario.ca/reopen to submit a reopening proposal for consideration.

Government and public health officials say they will review proposals and contact businesses for feedback or clarification and provide an initial response within 10 days.

Toronto Public Health and Peel Public Health regions will advance on Friday, July 31 at 12:01 a.m. They join the 31 public health regions, including Chatham-Kent, that entered into Stage 3 on July 17 and 24.

"While more restaurants, theatres and businesses can hang up their Open for Business sign, we're asking everyone to follow public health advice and act responsibly," said Ford. "We have made tremendous progress that allows us to return to something a little closer to our normal lives this summer, but we are not out of the woods yet. This virus is still among us and we have to be extra cautious to avoid sparking a surge or an outbreak. I strongly urge everyone to continue following public health protocols."

Stage 3 includes the reopening of gyms, indoor dining at bars and restaurants and many facial services. The size of gatherings moves to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said Friday that Windsor-Essex had the highest number of cases in province per 100,000 population, at 484. The provincial average is 257. Toronto was second highest per capita at 448.

The majority of the Windsor-Essex cases have been in the agri-farm sector. There are six outbreaks in farms in Kingsville and Leamington and four outbreaks in manufacturing facilities.

The health unit says there's been over 1,000 positive cases in agri-farm workers in the region.

Windsor-Essex was also the last region in the province to advance to Stage 2, with Leamington and Kingsville advancing on July 7. Windsor, Lakeshore, Amherstburg, Tecumseh and Essex moved to that stage on June 25.