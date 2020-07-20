WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex is once again lagging behind other regions with the province’s reopening plan, and will not be permitted to advance to Stage 3 this week.

Seven more regions will move forward, but Toronto, Peel and Windsor will remain in Stage 2 this week.

Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldiman-Norfolk, Lambton and York regions got the go ahead to enter Stage 3 this Friday. Twenty-four other regions, including Chatham-Kent advanced last week.

Here is the list of regions moving forward to Stage 3.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Monday afternoon with Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minster Rod Phillips.

“We won’t rest until all of Ontario gets to Stage 3,” said Ford, who added the three regions left behind will “get there shortly.”

Ford said it’s very important to keep following public health guidelines with physical distancing and social bubbles.

“We know as a province, we can’t ease up,” said Ford.

Elliott said they look at four weeks of data to understand what is happening at a local level and to make sure there are no other concerns before moving forward.

“We do need that specific data, those four weeks,” said Elliott.

Stage 3 allows gyms, bars, playgrounds, dine-in services and cinemas to reopen. It also allows larger social gatherings of 50 people indoors, and 100 people outside. Physical distancing rules still apply.

Windsor-Essex was the last region in the province to advance to Stage 2, with Leamington and Kingsville advancing on July 7. Windsor, Lakeshore, Amherstburg, Tecumseh and Essex moved to that phase on June 25.

Ford visited Kingsville and Leamington last week, getting a Stage 2 haircut while he was there.

“That’s how you get the pulse of the people, by getting out there,” said Ford.

Ford said the area was held back due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the local agri-farm sector.

On Monday, Windsor-Essex reported 18 new cases, with seven at agri-farms. Over the weekend, there were 85 new COVID-19 cases in the area, including 60 farm workers.