WINDSOR, ONT. -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Windsor-Essex will move into Stage 2 of reopening, except for Leamington and Kingsville.

The reopening will be permitted on Thursday. Ford announced Wednesday that cabinet will meet to sign off on the reopening.

Here’s a list of what’s allowed to reopen in Stage 2.

Windsor-Essex, which is experiencing several new cases and COVID-19 outbreaks in the agri-farm sector, was held back from advancing during his Monday announcement. The region was the only area in the province stuck in Stage 1.

“We’re going to be able to open up Kingsville and Leamington once these numbers come down,” says Ford.

Ford says there are no travel restrictions between municipalities within Windsor-Essex.

“Well there’s no way of stopping anyone,” says Ford. “We’re just trying to protect the workers and the farmers, that’s where it’s really focused on and not so much the general population.”

Six agri-farm workplaces are in outbreak status, four in Leamington and two in Kingsville.

Premier Ford Provides a COVID-19 Update https://t.co/ct17NJ21dL — Doug Ford (@fordnation) June 24, 2020

Ford begged the local farmers on Monday to help by getting their workers tested. He told The Morning Drive on AM800 Wednesday that “now they are cooperating.”

“We’re going into the farms and we’re testing now,” says Ford.

Ford says the numbers are still too high in the Kingsville and Leamington. There were 32 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 30 on agri-farms. On Wednesday, there were four new cases, including one in the agricultural sector.

“Let’s see how the testing goes over the next few days,” he added.

Hundreds of people protested the lack of reopening is outside the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Wednesday morning.