One new death, 30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is seen in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017.
WINDSOR, ONT. -- For the second day in a row, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports another person has died related to COVID-19 in the region.
The heath unit reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including one new death.
Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid says the latest death was a woman in her 80s in hospital who passed away on Tuesday.
Windsor-Essex has had 2,275 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1440 people who have recovered.
Fourteen people are in the hospital.
WECHU says 14 new cases are in the community, three cases are in the agri-farm sector, and 13 are still under investigation.
“While a number of our cases are in the agri-farm sector, there are a number of cases on the rise in the City of Windsor as well,” says Ahmed.
