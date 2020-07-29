WINDSOR, ONT. -- For the second day in a row, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports another person has died related to COVID-19 in the region.

The heath unit reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including one new death.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid says the latest death was a woman in her 80s in hospital who passed away on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had 2,275 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1440 people who have recovered.

Fourteen people are in the hospital.

WECHU says 14 new cases are in the community, three cases are in the agri-farm sector, and 13 are still under investigation.

“While a number of our cases are in the agri-farm sector, there are a number of cases on the rise in the City of Windsor as well,” says Ahmed.

