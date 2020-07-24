WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 53 new COVID-19 cases in the region and has the highest rate of cases in the province.

The health unit says 43 cases are in the agri-farm sector, five cases are in the community and five are still under investigation.

There are 15 people in the hospital.

As of Friday, there have been 2,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 1,365 people who have recovered.

Windsor-Essex has highest number of cases in province per 100,000 population, at 484. The provincial average is 257. Toronto is second highest per capita at 448.

This is the twelfth straight day of double-digit increases in new cases in the area.

