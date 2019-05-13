

CTV Windsor





Five health units, which cover the area from Windsor to Sarnia to Woodstock, will soon become a single entity.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, Middlesex London Health Unit, Lambton Health Unit, Southwestern Health Unit and Chatham-Kent Health Unit are being unified.

The merger is expected to take effect this fall.

It remains unclear what will happen to staff and office locations in London, Point Edward, St. Thomas, Chatham and Windsor.

The MLHU had already been predicting a multi-million dollar funding shortfall after the provincial budget was unveiled.

Part of the Ontario budget included a plan to reduce the number of health units from 35 to 10.