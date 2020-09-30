WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP have charged a 54-year-old Leamington resident with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act after a gathering at an apartment.

Officers responded to a residence on Talbot Street West on Sept.27 around 2 a.m. for a noise complaint.

Upon arrival, police say they saw more than 20 people inside a residence within an apartment complex.

Officers say this was in violation of the total number of persons allowed to gather together indoors according to recent amendments to the Reopening Ontario Act.

The Leamington resident was issued a Provincial Offences Notice, charged with failing to comply with a Continued Section 7.0.2 Order, contrary to the Reopening Ontario Act, 2020. Upon conviction, this offence carries a set fine of $750.

Essex County OPP say they will continue to respond to and investigate violations under this act, charging those individuals who fail to comply.