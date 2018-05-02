

CTV Windsor





Thousands of McDonald’s staff, volunteers and residents across Windsor-Essex are chipping in for McHappy Day.

CTV Windsor and AM800 staff members are at various locations across the region to help raise money in support of the Ronald McDonald House.

One dollar from a Big Mac, Happy Meal or hot McCafe beverage sold goes to Ronald McDonald House charities. New this year, Canadians can also order McHappy Day menu items through McDelivery with Uber Eats.

May 2 marks the 25th year of McHappy Day.

Organizers say it's a great day to meet customers and staff at McDonalds and it gives volunteers an insight on what it's like on the other side of the counter.