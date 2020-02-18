WINDSOR -- Windsor-Essex Catholic teachers will take part in more strikes if a deal isn’t reached when they head back to the bargaining table.

All four major teachers' unions have been staging strikes as contract talks with the province have made little progress, and the teachers are planning a joint, province-wide strike on Friday, Feb. 21. That means no school for students in Windsor and Essex County.

Negotiations between the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association and the government broke down in January, and since then they have only had one day of discussions.

The mediator has now called the parties back to the table for Wednesday.

But OECTA says if no deal is reached, they will stage rotating strikes next week that target each board one day.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says in a statement that the government is ready to negotiate a deal that keeps students in class.

With files from The Canadian Press.