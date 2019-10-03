

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says all elementary and secondary schools will close on Monday if the CUPE work-to-rule campaign escalates to a strike.

On Wednesday, the Canadian Union of Public Employees provided notice that they will escalate their work-to-rule campaign to a full withdrawal of services on Oct. 7, if a negotiated settlement with the provincial government cannot be reached by that date.

The WECDSB employs 565 full-time and occasional CUPE support staff including educational assistants, designated early childhood educators, child and youth workers, psychotherapists and other para-professionals.

The Catholic board released a statement on Thursday saying “we have decided to close all of our elementary and secondary schools beginning Monday, October 7 should the members of CUPE follow through with their previously stated intention.”

This would mean that students in those schools will not be able to attend. However, St. Michael’s Adult Campus on Detroit Street in Windsor will remain open.

“The health and safety of all of our students and staff remains the Board’s primary concern and was the predominant factor that was considered in making this decision,” said the statement from Terry Lyons.

“We would strongly suggest that parents and guardians begin looking at alternative arrangements for child care.”

The WECDSB says parents who have children enrolled in privately operated daycare services and before-and-after programs in the schools should consult with the providers of those programs to determine whether they will remain open should a strike occur.

The board says it is a dispute between CUPE and the province and it is “our sincere hope that both parties can return to the central negotiating table.”

“While we are not directly involved in the process, we will monitor the situation closely and hope that a resolution can be reached without CUPE members having to withdraw their services,” said Lyons.

CTV News has reached out the Greater Essex County District School Board to see what the status is for their students on Monday.

The GECDSB suspended community use of schools as of Oct. 1.