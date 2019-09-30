Job action by support staff in some Windsor-Essex schools is having an impact on several community groups.

The Greater Essex County District School Board is pausing all community use of school permits.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees, representing GECDSB custodians, maintenance, clerical and Information Technology staff, began legal job action on Monday, in support of their negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.

The board says this job action includes the withdrawal of certain duties. As a result, the GECDSB will be pausing all community use of school permits, effective Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, until further notice.

Shawn Lippert runs the Windsor Adult Volleyball League, which has more than 2,000 players and 189 teams.

He was notified Friday by the Catholic French school board he would not have access to their gyms starting Monday and he won't have access to public school gyms starting tomorrow.

“We still have the Catholic board gymnasiums, so we took everybody that was in our schedule and adjusted it,” says Lippert.

Lippert says he will also use city facilities to make up for the loss of 21 gyms.

Lippert also did himself a favour by keeping a template from the last job action.

“So our administrator had everything ready to go,” says Lippert. “It wasn't so much as a toggle, but in a sense it was.”

Lippert says each gym could have up to four teams per game night and players will notice a change in the game flow.

There are other groups affected by the work to rule campaign, like Girl Guides, Pathfinders and the 35th Tecumseh Scouts, who meet Tuesday's at Ecole Sainte-Margaret D'youville.

“For this week we have determined we're going to do an outdoor activity,” says Andrew Dowie. We can do that because it's beautiful weather. However, November coming up that's not going to be an option.”

Information and community updates will be posted on the board’s webpage, and on the board’s social media platforms.

It’s a different situation at the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board. CUPE represents about 400 employees, but the custodians are represented by a different union. Therefore, the WECDSB is not suspending community rentals.