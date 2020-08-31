WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is adding a new section on their website to help the public find possible COVID-19 exposure details at local establishments.

Three alerts were issued on the weekend, over possible exposure at a coffee shop, Halloween store and fitness facility in the region.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the new web page will help the public find when and where some of the potential exposures are.

“Our priority is always to notify the public if there is any risk,” said Ahmed.

In the most recent release, the health unit said individuals tested positive for the virus attended Xanadu in Lakeshore on Aug. 19, 20, 21, 25 and 26 and the Tim Hortons at 5775 Malden Road on Aug. 25 while infectious.

On Saturday, WECHU said an employee at the Spirit Halloween Store in Devonshire Mall tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member worked Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Ahmed said the key pieces of information are the exposure date and the business.

“That would help to make a determination to individuals that if on that specific date they visited that establishment, if they are feeling something different, any kind of symptom,” said Ahmed. “It should trigger them that they need to self-monitor their symptoms or they need to go to an assessment centre to get testing done.”

Ahmed said it does not mean the business was not following protocols.

“It’s not a reflection on the business, it’s about getting the word out,” added Ahmed.