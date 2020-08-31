WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four new COVID-19 cases in the region on Monday.

The region has had a total of 2,521 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2368 people who have recovered.

WECHU says two new cases are close contacts of a confirmed case and two are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are 81 active cases in Windsor-Essex.

WECHU is adding a new section on their website to help the public find possible exposure dates at local establishments.Two alerts were issued on the weekend, over possible exposure at the Tim Hortons at 5775 Malden Road and Xanadu gym in Lakeshore.

“Moving into Stage 3 doesn’t mean the risk is low now,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. The area advanced to Stage 3 on Aug. 12.

There is one retirement home is in outbreak status. New Beginnings in Leamington has 18 residents and six staff members who have tested positive.

One workplace is reporting an outbreak - a manufacturing facility in Windsor.

There have been 72 deaths related to the virus in Windsor-Essex. Fifty are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers. More coming.