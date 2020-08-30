WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of a possible risk of COVID-19 exposure at two businesses in the region.

The health unit says individuals positive for the virus attended Xanadu Gym in Tecumseh on Aug. 19, 20, 21, 25 and 26 and the Tim Hortons at 5775 Malden Road in Windsor on Aug. 25 while infectious.

WECHU says it is identifying close contacts of the positive cases through tracing efforts and will notify any close contacts directly to provide further direction. There is no known risk to anyone who attended the locations outside the specified dates.

“We understand that symptoms of COVID-19 can be mild and may be easily dismissed. It is imperative that the residents understand the symptoms of COVID-19 and continue to stay home when they are ill, take the online COVID-19 self-assessment and get tested for COVID-19,” Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health said in a news release.

Both locations have taken the proper precautions and both businesses have voluntarily closed for cleaning.

The health unit says it is notifying the public because “there is a potential risk of COVID-19 exposure to the individuals who visited these locations on the specified dates.”

Those who visited Xanadu or the Malden Road Tim Hortons on the specified dates are being asked to take the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment, monitor themselves for symptoms, and if any symptoms develop to contact their primary care provider or go to an assessment centre.