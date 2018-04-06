

CTV Windsor





It appears flu season in Windsor-Essex is winding down, but we're not out of the woods yet.

Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj says capacity levels are returning to normal after one of the worst flu seasons in recent history.

However there appears to be another bug going around that still has people calling in sick.

"We were ready for it and the staff did an amazing job in preparation for it,” says Musyj.

Musyj says a respiratory or gastro virus is making a second wave in the community impacting residents and staff alike.

However Musyj credits hospital officials for handling this year's influenza season well.