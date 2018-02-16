

As Windsor-Essex residents grapple with the worst flu bug in years, the number of confirmed cases is on the rise.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there have been 220 cases thus far, as well as more than 10 flu-related deaths across the region since the start of the season in November.

The hospital has also reported many cases – and a number of flu outbreaks this season.

Officials say flu shots are still available at local pharmacies.