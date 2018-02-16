Flu cases rise above 200 in Windsor-Essex: Health Unit
In this Sept. 1, 2009 file photo, Walgreen's pharmacy manager, Whitney Workman injects a customer with the seasonal flu vaccine in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 12:20PM EST
As Windsor-Essex residents grapple with the worst flu bug in years, the number of confirmed cases is on the rise.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there have been 220 cases thus far, as well as more than 10 flu-related deaths across the region since the start of the season in November.
The hospital has also reported many cases – and a number of flu outbreaks this season.
Officials say flu shots are still available at local pharmacies.