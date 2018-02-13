

The flu outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital is taking a break – but officials are remaining cautious as they predict flu season is far from over.

Hospital CEO David Musyj says they have not had any more patients come down with the flu in the last week or so, which is a very positive sign. Patient volumes are also a little better, with 97 per cent capacity at the MET campus and 101 per cent capacity at Ouellette, dropping off from the previous week.

But Musyj says the hospital is not out of the woods just yet.

“Influenza levels are still high and do not seem to be reducing,” said Musyj.

The CEO cautions the recent drop in patient volumes and the end of the current outbreak could just be a cycle and the hospital will remain vigilant.