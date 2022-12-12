Windsor driver pulled over for going 175km/hr on Highway 401: OPP
OPP in Chatham-Kent charged several drivers with speeding over the past week, including a Windsor man who was allegedly going 175 kilometres per hour on Highway 401.
An officer with the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) stopped a passenger vehicle travelling westbound on the 401 in Chatham-Kent on Dec. 5, after it was speeding 175 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone.
The driver, a 29-year-old from Windsor, was charged with stunt driving.
On Dec. 9, around 10:23 a.m., an officer stopped a passenger vehicle travelling westbound on the 401 going 168 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone.
The driver, 80-year-old from Kitchener, was charged with stunt driving.
On Dec. 11, around 5:38 p.m., an officer stopped a passenger vehicle travelling westbound on the 401, Municipality of Chatham-Kent, after it was found speeding 168 Km/h in a posted 100 Km/h zone.
The 28-year-old driver of Maple, Ont., was charged with stunt driving.
Anyone charged with stunt driving receives a 14-day impoundment of the involved motor vehicle and a 30-day driver's licence suspension as per statute.
If you have an urgent traffic complaint or if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call 911 immediately. If you have a non-emergent traffic complaint, you may also call 1-888-310-1122 or www.opp.ca/reportacrime. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at stthomascrimestoppers.ca You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.
