Windsor Diving Club making waves

The Windsor Diving Club is making waves as one member has made a big achievement.

Brooke Megdall is the first member of the club to earn a scholarship.

“To just be at this point is unreal,” said the 18-year-old, who is heading to Florida International University in Miami later this month.

“I feel like a very big inspiration to the young ones and I'm trying to inspire them to go for their dreams.”

Megdall has been with the diving club since the beginning and in those seven years, has appreciated head coach Ioana Marinescu's slow approach to development.

“You have to have little goals in between, so I think going slow is great,” said Megdall. “You want to enjoy the sport while you're at it and you can't rush things.”

Marinescu, a former Olympian who competed in Barcelona in 1992, doesn’t want to rush her athletes.

“I like when they're good a little bit later, but then they will last a long time in the sport,” said Marinescu.

Brooke Megdall about to perform a dive. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Some, like Avery Cowan, shine early. The 10-year-old won three gold medals at the Canadian Junior Development Diving Championships in Regina, Sask., showing early promise.

“It was kind of hard and really fun,” Cowan told CTV News.

“I would like to thank my coach and parents for supporting me.”

Marinescu is encouraged by Cowan’s success.

“I think it's a good foundation for her future and it's a good role model for the newcomers,” said Marinescu.

Cowan watched teammate, Maisy Woloszyn, compete at the Olympic Trials in June on the home boards at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre and hopes to compete at the games one day.

“I really want to be a really good diver in my future,” said Cowan.

One thing working for her, Cowan is fearless.

“She loves adrenaline,” Marinescu remarked.

“She loves being asked to do the hard dives and the higher heights.”

Hosting the Olympic Trials gave Marinescu's divers a chance to rub shoulders with the best in Canada.

“And next year we have Canada Cup and I will take advantage again,” Marinescu said.