

The Associated Press





The Windsor-Detroit tunnel will be shutting down overnight for four days over the next several weeks due to ongoing renovations.

Tunnel officials say the border crossing will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Oct. 17, 24 and 31 and Nov. 7.

They say additional temporary closures will be needed to complete the renovations that began in 2017.

The US$22-million project includes replacing the 89-year-old tunnel's concrete ceiling.