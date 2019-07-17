Detroit-Windsor Tunnel returns to normal hours until mid-August
Detroit Windsor tunnel (CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 10:02AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 17, 2019 11:21AM EDT
Good news for cross border commuters and travellers.
The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is returning to normal hours until the middle of August.
Officials say the $21.6-million ceiling renovation project is nearing completion.
The tunnel will be open 24 hours per day from July 19 through mid-August but it will close again for only one night a week through Sept. 30.
Work to replace the 89-year-old tunnel’s concrete ceiling as well as masonry, electrical work and other infrastructure improvements began in October 2017 and was originally to be completed by mid-June 2018, but has been extended into 2019.
There were overnight closures for most of 2018 but the tunnel re-opened 24 hours a day after February 3.
The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River.
About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.
Travellers can get real-time updates and traffic information online.