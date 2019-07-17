

CTV Windsor





Good news for cross border commuters and travellers.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is returning to normal hours until the middle of August.

Officials say the $21.6-million ceiling renovation project is nearing completion.

The tunnel will be open 24 hours per day from July 19 through mid-August but it will close again for only one night a week through Sept. 30.

Work to replace the 89-year-old tunnel’s concrete ceiling as well as masonry, electrical work and other infrastructure improvements began in October 2017 and was originally to be completed by mid-June 2018, but has been extended into 2019.

There were overnight closures for most of 2018 but the tunnel re-opened 24 hours a day after February 3.

The tunnel opened in 1930 and runs beneath the surface of the Detroit River.

About 12,000 vehicles use the tunnel daily.

Travellers can get real-time updates and traffic information online.