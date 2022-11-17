Windsor-Detroit tunnel bus service resumes Nov. 27, but not for special events

Transit Windsor’s tunnel bus service to and from Detroit is returning this month, but with limited service.

The service returns for commuters and day trippers on Sunday, Nov. 27, but the new hours of operation and frequency of busses will be limited initially and will not accommodate special events at this time.

The city says the resumption of tunnel service will focus on serving those in need first, while plans for increased capacity for special events will follow later in 2023.

“While the Tunnel Bus service was paused over the past two-plus years, most of the calls we received were from commuters and students, telling us that the absence of the service was making commuting to Downtown Detroit challenging,” said Transit Windsor executive director Tyson Cragg. “We are delighted to be able to resume the downtown commuter service to assist these riders.”

Service departs from the Windsor International Transit Terminal at 300 Chatham Street West every hour on the hour. The Monday to Saturday schedule is 6 a.m. to 9:41 p.m. There will only be one bus operating this service, and seating capacity will be limited.

Sunday service will operate on a one-hour frequency with the first run departing from the Windsor International Transit Terminal at 8:00 a.m. and the last bus from Detroit returning at 7:41 p.m.

Transit Windsor strongly encourages anyone attending a concert or sporting event across the border to find other transportation.

Transit Windsor is the only municipally operated cross-border public transit service in Canada.