Windsor dad mourned after fatal crash, Chatham man sentenced to life in prison, and Windsor’s newest lotto winner: Top Windsor stories this week

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 27-year-old Windsor man who died in a car accident on Dec. 2, A Chatham man has been sentenced to life in prison for the “horrific” murder of his girlfriend, and a Chatham woman said she was “stunned” to see she was the lucky winner of $100,000.

Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.



A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family of Kyle Paquette. (Source: GoFundMe.com)

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 27-year-old Windsor man, who is being remembered as a loyal friend and loving father.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on St. Clair Parkway between Dufferin Avenue and Stewart Line on Saturday at 3:51 p.m. Chatham-Kent police say a 27-year-old Windsor man died and three London area people were taken to hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family of Kyle Paquette to cover funeral expenses and future support for his young daughter.

Superior Court of Justice in Chatham, Ont. on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Warning: contains graphic content.

A Chatham man has been sentenced to life in prison for the “horrific” murder of his girlfriend.

Stephen Thompson previously pleaded guilty to second degree murder for stabbing Cynthia Sitzes to death in July 2022.

Thompson, 43, was sentenced Tuesday morning by Justice Brian Dube in Chatham’s Superior court to life in prison with a period of 14 years parole ineligibility.

Fairmont's vision for the former Grace Hospital site in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Fairmount Properties)

A major development planned for the former Grace Hospital site in downtown Windsor has been cancelled by city council.

Council met behind closed doors last week, voting unanimously to end the relationship with Ohio-based developer Fairmount Properties, which was looking to build a ‘Global Village’ with commercial and housing on site.

“It just became clear to council that this project wasn't moving at the speed that we hoped it would be moving at this point,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens Wednesday morning.

Williams Lightshow at 24 Marshwoods Blvd. in Kingsville, Ont. (Source: WilliamsLightShow.com)

The size of a holiday lightshow is being put to the test as Kingsville administration puts together a report regarding extreme holiday shows like the one hosted by Colton Williams in Kingsville.

“Is it a number of lights? The number of bulbs that's in the yard? Is it traffic that it pulls in?” questioned Williams, who was asked to attend a meeting at town hall earlier this week following some complaints.

“I don’t think it’s full shutdown. That’s not the goal,” said Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers. “Nobody wants to be the Grinch but you know it's also different too if you're getting laser shot in your window so we are hearing that.”

April Williams of Chatham, Ont. picking up her prize money at the OLG Centre. (Source: OLG)

A Chatham woman said she was “stunned” to see ‘congratulations’ flash on her phone screen letting her know she was the lucky winner of $100,000.

April Williams, an occasional lottery player said she usually plays LOTTO 64/9, Ontario 49 and always says yes to Encore, well this time it paid off big.

“I just finished work when I checked my ticket on the OLG app. I saw the screen say, ‘Congratulations’ but I didn’t think much of it at first,” she said in a news release. “I was stunned and needed a colleague to double check for me.”