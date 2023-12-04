'One of the most loyal people': Windsor dad mourned after crash

Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 27-year-old Windsor man, who is being remembered as a loyal friend and loving father.

Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle collision on St. Clair Parkway between Dufferin Avenue and Stewart Line on Saturday at 3:51 p.m. Chatham-Kent police say a 27-year-old Windsor man died and three London area people were taken to hospital.

A GoFundMe page has been setup for the family of Kyle Paquette to cover funeral expenses and future support for his young daughter.

“He loved his daughter more than anything in the whole world,” said Paquette’s friend Kyle Walters. “And I know that to be true because I saw his face light up every time he would even talk about her.”

His friend said he will be greatly missed.

"He’s one of the most loyal people I’ve ever met,” said Walters. “Would show up and help his friends and family no matter what, all it took was a phone call. No explanation needed he was there.”

Walters said he was shocked to hear of the crash. He wasn’t expecting to lose his close friend at 27 years old.

“Wasn’t a day that went by that Kyle didn’t manage to put a smile on our faces. Countless good and bad times we had together,” said Walters. “But we always remained solid. He loved with his entire heart and everybody that knew him is lucky they got to know him.”

The GoFundMe post said a funeral date and arrangements will be shared as soon as details are available.

Crash investigation

Police say a vehicle travelling northbound, with four occupants, left the roadway, entered water and came to rest on the southside of the creek.

Three occupants, a 23-year-old London woman, a 27-year-old London man and a 30-year-old Strathroy man, were transported to a local hospital for medical attention. The fourth, a 27-year-old Windsor man received life saving efforts at the scene but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The Chatham-Kent Traffic Unit is investigating this incident. If anyone has any information to assist with this investigation, please contact Const. Kristen Charron at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.