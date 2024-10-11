Windsor councillor wants to sell part of park land for housing

A Windsor city councillor is pushing an idea to build a handful of houses by selling off part of a park he says is going unused.

"I floated it at my ward meeting the other night, and a couple of the residents were there, [and] were shaking their heads yes," said Gary Kaschak.

According to Kaschak, the southernmost portion of Kinsmen Norman road Park is underutilized.

He wants the city to sell 20 per cent of the lot to allow the construction of single-family homes.

"I want to get this done for the neighbors. So, I talked to the mayor and about, you know, maybe potentially selling off, something under the portion of the park here that really was never used before, even when the park, was vibrant, set back in the 1970s and 80s."

The councillor is proposing using the funds generated to pay for amenities at what's left of the park, including a walking trail.