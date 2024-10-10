'The collision was avoidable': Accident reconstructionist testifies in Chatham trial of Windsorite

Brett Iler has pleaded not guilty to six charges of careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act in a collision that killed two people and injured three others.

It happened on May 27, 2022, during the RetroFest classic car cruise along Queen’s Line, just outside of Chatham.

Court learned Thursday Iler wasn’t impaired, he wasn’t using his cellphone, the roads were bare and dry and the weather clear. He was driving seven kilometers per hour faster than the posted speed limit of 90 km/h.

“The collision was avoidable,” Accident Reconstructionist Constable Jason Herder told Justice of the Peace Kelly Jackson, inside the Provincial Offences court in Blenheim.

“This incident is the result of multiple motor vehicle collisions occurring within moments of one another," he said.

Const. Herder testified the 2013 Ford Escape driven by Iler that day was eastbound on Queen’s Line, near Dillon Road, when the vehicle veered 1.02 metres into the westbound lanes.

It struck the front side of a 1987 Chevy pickup truck; the driver lost control and came to rest on the grassy side of the road.

“The result of the damage sustained from the initial collision caused the Ford Escape to rotate counterclockwise,” Herder said.

The SUV’s front driver side tire “blew out” and the vehicle continued down Queen’s Line, driving on the rim, until it collided with the front of a 1950 Buick Sedan.

“That motor vehicle was past the point of no escape,” Const. Herder testified. “The Ford SUV ran up the driver’s side of the vehicle (Buick) and onto the roof of the vehicle (Buick).”

The force of the impact tore the Buick’s hood off and launched the SUV into the air, according to Const. Herder.

He believes were it not for the driver turning to the right immediately before impact with the SUV, the Buick would have been hit “head on”.

The driver of the Buick, Nigel Sedge, and the rear left passenger behind him, Jaimee Doyle, both died at the scene.

The middle rear passenger, Colin Chinnick, was “seriously injured” according to Const. Herder and airlifted to Windsor Regional Hospital.

The rear right passenger and front seat right passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Const. Herder said the Ford Escape SUV finally came to rest behind the Buick, landing on the passenger side door in the westbound lanes.

“For whatever reason, there was that lack of attention on the roadway, that due care of attention, that brought vehicle one, (Ford SUV) being operated by Iler, into the westbound lane,” Const. Herder concluded.

Iler remained at the scene, called 911 to report the accident, gave police a statement and cleared a field sobriety test by Chatham-Kent police. He was not injured in the accident, court learned.

The trial will continue Friday with cross-examination of Const. Herder by defence lawyer Alexandra Cardella.