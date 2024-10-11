WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Previously reported missing youth found safe

    (Source: Windsor police) (Source: Windsor police)
    Windsor police are thanking the public for help in locating a 12 year old reported as missing.

    The youth last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Clarence Drive and Fontainbleu Park.

    Police said the boy has been located and is safe.

