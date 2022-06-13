Windsor council warned of 'significant risk' of losing NextStar EV battery plant
Windsor city council is being asked to support a request to the province to provide an expedited zoning approval for the NextStar battery plant investment, without which the $5-billion Stellantis-LGES plant and the associated 2,500 jobs could be in jeopardy, according to a city report.
The report, which goes before council on Monday June 13, is asking council to support a letter of request from the mayor’s office to Ontario’s deputy minister of economic development, job creation and trade to apply a Minister’s Zoning Order (MZO) to expedite the zoning approvals for the 230 acres of land assembled by the city off Banwell Road and E.C. Row.
“There is a significant risk of losing the planned investment if zoning to permit EV battery
manufacturing is not in place by August, 2022,” says a report to council authored by senior city planner, Greg Atkinson.
The report states the Stellantis-LG joint venture has “an aggressive schedule to commence site work, construction and ramp up production,” with the goal of having the plant built and operational by 2024.
The necessary work to justify the zoning amendment through typical municipal approvals is “nearly complete,” according to the report, but “there is not enough time to complete the typical approvals process as set out within the Planning Act.”
The report also warns that using the municipal re-zoning approvals process opens the door to possible appeals to the Ontario Land Tribunal, “which would result in a significant delay to the approvals process—effectively derailing the investment.”
The proposed site is comprised of 15 separate properties, all acquired by the city for $45 million, but with mixed zoning approvals ranging from industrial to business park and mixed-use. “While the site is partially zoned to permit manufacturing uses—an amendment to Zoning By-law 8600 is necessary to permit the proposed manufacturing facility across the entire site,” the report states.
Section 47 of the province’s planning act allows the city to apply for an MZO “to govern land uses within the area subject to the order,” reads the report.
An MZO is not appealable to the Ontario Land Tribunal and there is no required public consultation process.
“Expedited approval of the zoning facilitated by the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade would remove the risk of appeal and assist with meeting the tight construction timelines,” the report reads.
Council also received letters of correspondence from handful of nearby First Nations communities asking to be fully consulted on the project.
Janet Macbeth, the consultation manager for Walpole Island First Nation penned a letter to the city, showing concern that the MZO request will “shortchange the consultation process with Walpole Island First Nation,” and is asking for a commitment from the city to be consulted, accommodated and provided with meaningful benefits.
“This project will have a huge impact on the region, and we need to work together so that that impact is a positive one for Walpole Island First Nations,” the letter reads. “We ask that you make clear to the ministry when requesting the MZO that consultation, accommodation, and the securement of benefits to WIFN is a priority for the City of Windsor if this project is to go forward.”
Another letter from The Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation and Caldwell First Nation requests council delay voting on the motion “to ensure that there is sufficient time for appropriate consultation and accommodation of our First Nations prior to any decision being made.”
Caldwell First Nation Chief Mark Duckworth and Chief Jason Henry of Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation say they have been shut out of the consultation process and have yet to receive any impact to species at risk and archeological assessment reports.
“As signatories to treaties with Canada, we expect that benefits derived from works undertaken in our treaty lands will be shared with us and harms to our rights will be compensated for,” the letter reads. “We need to have a full understanding of what impacts the Project will have on our rights, in order determine what shape such measures should take in this case.”
Windsor council meets at 4 p.m. Monday June 13 to consider the MZO request.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
LIVE | Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of U.S. Capitol riots hearing
Without a key witness, the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot opened its hearing Monday after a scrambled delay as Donald Trump's former campaign manager Bill Stepien abruptly pulled out of testifying, citing a family emergency.
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
The search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil's Amazon continued on Monday following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river.
Sentencing hearing underway for Toronto's van attacker, victims describe pain, anger
Grief and anger filled a Toronto courtroom on Monday as those deeply affected by the city's deadly van attack presented victim impact statements at a sentencing hearing for the man behind the rampage.
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame jury in Depp libel case
Amber Heard says she doesn't blame the jury that awarded Johnny Depp more than US$10 million after a contentious six-week libel trial in her first post-verdict interview.
Royal Family to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight
Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a 'family decision' was taken, effectively keeping the Queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year.
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, after a major crypto lender halted all withdrawals citing 'extreme market conditions.'
Kitchener
-
Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide
Brantford Police have arrested a woman in relation to the homicide of Brayden Ferrall.
-
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of WLU student appears in court
Yafiet Rezene, 19, was fatally shot at a house party in Kitchener in December 2019.
-
Toy gun draws large police response in Guelph
Reports of a firearm that turned out to be a plastic toy gun resulted in what officials called a “a large police response” in a quiet Guelph neighbourhood Saturday.
London
-
Charge laid after $6,000 in damages to 'Holy Roller'
A London, Ont. man has been charged after the newly-restored Holy Roller sustained $6,000 in damages over the weekend.
-
Gunshots in south London neighbourhood
An investigation is underway after sounds of gunshots were heard Sunday night in a residential area, according to police.
-
Dancing OPP officer
Acting OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk is doing what he can to maintain a work-life balance — by dancing.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Extensive search for missing canoeist underway in Tiny Township
An extensive air and water search is underway in Tiny Township for a missing canoeist.
-
ROAD CLOSED
ROAD CLOSED | One person airlifted in critical condition after Wasaga Beach crash
One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Wasaga Beach Monday.
-
College graduates attend in-person ceremonies for the first time in two years
Georgian College will be holding in-person convocations for the first time in two years today.
Northern Ontario
-
Emergency declared in Echo Bay area due to oil spill
An emergency declaration is in place in the Echo Bay area following last week’s oil spill at Algoma Steel.
-
Connecting link work in Timmins is set to get underway
With Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins recently identified as one of the worst roads in the province by the Canadian Automobile Association’s recent survey, construction on the main thoroughfare is set to begin.
-
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
-
Ottawa LRT inquiry begins public hearings today
The first public hearings in the inquiry looking into Stage 1 of Ottawa LRT begin today, with a former rail director testifying.
-
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
Toronto
-
Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting every resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're 'exhausting every resource' in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
-
Ontario school board student trustee killed in weekend car crash
A student trustee with an Ontario school board has died away following a weekend car crash.
-
Is there any benefit to wearing a mask when nobody else is?
A province-wide mask mandate that was first introduced in October 2020 has now been lifted in virtually all of the so-called “high-risk” settings where it had remained in place, including on public transit.
Montreal
-
1 child dead, another in critical condition after backyard pool accidents
Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.
-
Quebec coroner's inquest begins into police shooting death of teen in 2018
A coroner's inquest will begin Monday into the death of Riley Fairholm, who was shot and killed just under four years ago during a police intervention in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
-
Quebec reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 480 cases from PCR testing
Quebec's health ministry reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday and 480 new PCR tests that came back positive in the last 24 hours.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting heard dramatic testimony today from the first paramedics dispatched to the scene in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
-
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
Winnipeg
-
Crash in St. Vital sends woman to hospital
One woman was sent to the hospital on Sunday night following a two-car crash in St. Vital.
-
Winnipeg mayor responds to call to take down misused bus shelters
Mayor Brian Bowman responded to a proposed motion that went through the infrastructure renewal and public works committee on Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flood warnings issued for Banff, Canmore and Exshaw
Significant rainfall and an above-average snowpack in Alberta's mountain parks has prompted flood warnings for communities along the Bow River.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary expected to receive average June rainfall in just 48 hours
Nine years to the day from the start of the rainfall that led to the historic Calgary floods, significant rain and flash floods are possible again. Stay safe.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time. In a tweet, Trudeau said he'll be 'following public health guidelines and isolating.'
-
Traffic being diverted from fatal crash scene west of Sylvan Lake
At least one person was killed in a crash involving a semi near Sylvan Lake early Monday morning.
-
Koskinen officially not returning to Oilers, signs with Swiss team
Mikko Koskinen has signed a two-year contract with Hockey Club Lugano, the professional Swiss club announced on Monday.
Vancouver
-
Romance, extortion, investment: Here's how much B.C. fraud victims lost on average
British Columbians are among those who lose the most money on average to scams. Here's more on the most common scams in Canada, and how to avoid falling for them.
-
Increased rain could lead to higher risk of flooding in parts of B.C.
B.C. officials are warning that an increase in rain could exacerbate the risk of flooding in some parts of the province.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Metro Vancouver tunnel, bridge blocked by Save Old Growth protesters during morning rush hour
A Metro Vancouver tunnel and a bridge were blocked by protesters during Monday's morning commute.