A Windsor city councillor wants a report on red light cameras and photo radar.

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante raised the issue during question period at Monday’s council meeting.

Costante asked administration for a report on the cost and effectiveness of the equipment used by other municipalities.

"It's being done in other municipalities, so I just want to get a comparative study, look at the costs and look how effective these pieces of technology are," says Costante. "Big concern that I heard over the campaign, and as a city councillor, is speed calming."

Costante says some of the residents’ concerns are increased speeds.

"Speed on residential roads, there's cut through roads, even arterial roads," says Costante. "Speed has been a big issue. If it's a high dense residential area but close to an institution where a lot of people work, it causes speed through the neighbourhoods."

Costante says the cameras would be installed in areas deemed high risk for speeding by the engineering department.