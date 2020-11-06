WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor city council is considering a $20,000 grant to allow a proposed COVID-safe Santa Claus parade in the city.

If passed by council on Monday, the “reverse” parade would be held on the grounds of St. Clair College.

City administration is recommending council approve the request from the Windsor Parade Corporation for up to $20,000 for the 2020 Santa Claus Stationary Parade.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit would permit a traditional parade due to the potential for it to attract a large crowd of people standing in close proximity to one another for an extended period of time.

“As an alternative, the WPC is proposing to create a stationary parade where the floats and displays stay in one place while vehicles drive by to view it,” said the city report.

The report said the City’s Special Events Resource Team has no concerns with St. Clair College as the new location for the stationary parade.

Hosting the event is expected to require about four weeks to organize.