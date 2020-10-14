WINDSOR, ONT. -- The annual Tecumseh Christmas activities and Santa Parade won’t go ahead as usual this year.

Tecumseh Council received a report from the Parks and Recreation Department recommending the cancellation of the festivities for 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department says it looked at the feasibility of holding the event, knowing that hundreds of people line up along Tecumseh Road for the parade and attend in-person events at the Arena following the parade.

“Based on the ability to secure entertainment, the ongoing public health guidelines limiting number of people in facilities and the need for volunteers and staff to assist with the event, it was recommended that the event be cancelled for 2020,” said a news release from the town.

Staff is expected to look at other opportunities to provide modified programming.