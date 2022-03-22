Windsor council approves zoning amendment for Walkerville condo despite neighbourhood opposition
A new condo development is coming to an established Walkerville neighbourhood but it wasn’t without a fight from a team of area residents who feel the building doesn’t fit the space or the character of the neighbourhood.
Council approved a site-specific zoning amendment Monday, paving the way for construction of a four-storey, 23-unit condo at the corner of Devonshire Court and Kildare Road.
“I firmly believe that it is changing the flavour of the neighbourhood for the better,” said Ward 4 Coun. Chris Holt, who lives about a block from the future development.
But it wasn’t always slated to be a multiple-dwelling build. Five years ago the lot was the home of St. George’s Anglican Church, before it was demolished.
The council of the day agreed to sever the lot into three parcels, making way for a few housing developments.
Then came a new proposal to build a four-storey condo, measuring 15 metres high with 23 units and 30 parking spaces in a heritage neighbourhood consisting mostly of single family homes.
“It is too big for the property and it requires unacceptable zoning that will set a precedent for the entire city,” said Johanna Papador, who lives near the development.
A proposed condo development at the corner of Kildare Road and Devonshire Court in Windsor, Ont. (City of Windsor Agenda March 21, 2022)
One after another, neighbouring residents spoke out against the project, which will require a zoning amendment and a number of bylaw exemptions including shrinking the set-back requirements from the roadway.
“It’s like trying to fit a huge square peg into a round hole,” said neighbour Antonio Buttice. “It just doesn’t fit.”
Another area resident, Kendal McKinney, said for comparison sake, it’s the same height as the east wing of Walkerville High School, but on a much smaller lot.
“My conclusion is it’s grotesquely oversized for the site,” McKinney said.
Neighbours also cited potential parking issues since the development only calls for 30 parking spaces on the rear-side of the building. Of the 13 residents who spoke to council Monday night, all were concerned with how the condo could affect the heritage character of the block.
“The opinion of the people that live there matters to me,” said Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis. “It has to factor into the equation, along with all the other concerns they brought up.”
But city staff recommended the multiple dwelling unit, calling it an appropriate form of intensification consistent with both the City of Windsor’s official plan as well as the 2020 provincial policy statement on housing.
“I don’t want to say that the fears will be unfounded but I believe they will be,” said Coun. Holt.
Ward 4 Coun. Chris Holt moved that recommendation — saying it will ultimately be good for the area by adding a mix of housing that will allow a more diverse group of people to enjoy the benefits of the area.
“It also makes for a sustainable city as a whole,” Holt argued. “We’re building infill developments on established roads and infrastructure that have already been bought and paid for.”
